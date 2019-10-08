BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation advises motorists of temporary closures over the weekend of the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, due to repair work.
BCDOT said the Hanover Street Bridge/Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge is scheduled for temporary closures in both directions between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street with detours in effect on the following dates and times:
- Friday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. to Saturday, October 12 at 6:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 14 at 6:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 15 at 4:00 a.m.
During the closure, southbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured south on I-95, south on MD-295, south on Waterview Avenue via the Annapolis Road exit, then back to Hanover Street.
Northbound Hanover Street traffic will be detoured west on Waterview Avenue via the Annapolis Road exit, north on the service road to MD-295/Russell Street, east on Hamburg Street back to Hanover Street.
BCDOT advises motorists to be on the watch for changing traffic patterns, closure signs and are encouraged to take alternate routes
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
