By Mike Schuh
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on 30th Street near the Alameda Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was found lying unconscious in the 1600 block of East 30th Street around 8:40 a.m. Police could see that she was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Inside the home, a 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Medics arrived and pronounced both people dead. Detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

The road is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

