BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on 30th Street near the Alameda Tuesday morning.
A 34-year-old woman was found lying unconscious in the 1600 block of East 30th Street around 8:40 a.m. Police could see that she was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Inside the home, a 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.
Medics arrived and pronounced both people dead. Detectives are investigating it as a murder-suicide.
#breaking: On scene at shooting in NE #Baltimore, a woman is possible victim. Homicide Detectives on scene. Whatever happened it’s caused one woman to pass out, and another to arrive distraught. 1600 E 30th St. Near Alameda. pic.twitter.com/1cNgsEw1al
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 8, 2019
The road is closed to traffic.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
