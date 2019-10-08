Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Athletics Department shared a sneak peek of the new basketball performance center.
The facility will be home to its men’s and women’s basketball programs.
During a press conference Tuesday the department revealed a first look at the new center.
It will feature two full-size practice courts, locker rooms, a weight room, and offices for both programs.
The project is expected to take three years to finish.
