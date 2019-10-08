Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, maryland terrapins, Maryland Terrapins Basketball, Talkers, University of Maryland Athletics Department

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Athletics Department shared a sneak peek of the new basketball performance center.

The facility will be home to its men’s and women’s basketball programs.

During a press conference Tuesday the department revealed a first look at the new center.

It will feature two full-size practice courts, locker rooms, a weight room, and offices for both programs.

The project is expected to take three years to finish.

