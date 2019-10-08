Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Who cares about pumpkin spice? Wawa just released spooky smoothies on their secret menu.
Wawa revealed its secret menu on Monday on its Instagram story. Flavors include Spellbinding Strawberry, Mystical Mango and Blueberry Pom Reader.
Has anyone tried the Spooky Smoothies on @Wawa’s secret menu? They were released Monday! @wjz pic.twitter.com/6YsWdApZ2W
— 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 (@SoniaDasgupta) October 8, 2019
The convenience store regularly releases items on its secret menu, most recently its Blue Lemonade for Fourth of July.
To get to the secret Halloween menu, click the purple icon on the bottom left corner of the touchscreen at the store. Then pick your favorite flavor.
To find a Maryland, Delaware or Pennsylvania location near you, click here.
