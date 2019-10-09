Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night, police said.
Baltimore police responded to the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting on October 8 around 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they observed a 22-year-old man believed to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the initial shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Price Avenue when the victim ran to a nearby restaurant to call for help.
Anyone with information is asked to call: Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
