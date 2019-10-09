BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police allegedly found three suspects in possession with intent to distribute marijuana Monday night.
During the course of the investigation that initiated in September, police said 28-year-old Chad Melton, 24-year-old Margaret Oakes, and 28-year-old Kyle Bush were selling drugs from a residence in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way after a tip led to obtaining probable cause for a search warrant.
After the search warrant was issued, police found two guns, multiple THC edibles, multiple THC vape cartridges, over 900 grams of suspected marijuana, two digital scales and other various drugs on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m.
Police said they also confiscated $3,464 in U.S. currency and a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
Melton was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession not marijuana, three counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oakes was charged with three counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Bush was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of not marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
