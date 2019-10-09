Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Harford County are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager from Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen Police Department said Desiree Smith, 17, was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.
MISSING – 17yo Desiree Smith 5'10 110lb Dark blue long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, Nike sneakers, "best friends" necklace. Call Det Gutridge 410-272-2121 #missing #MissingPerson #MissingChild #AberdeenPDMD pic.twitter.com/aMvvg0Gr6w
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) October 9, 2019
Anyone with information on Desiree’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
