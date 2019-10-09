Filed Under:Aberdeen Police Department, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Harford County are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager from Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department said Desiree Smith, 17, was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Desiree’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

