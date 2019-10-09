LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will join Employ Prince George’s and the Prince George’s County Local Workforce Development Board to announce the construction of the new American Job Center National Harbor at Tanger Outlets.
The American Job Center National Harbor, scheduled to open in January 2020, will offer a full range of assistance to job seekers and businesses in Southern Prince George’s County, including a variety of employment and support resources.
This will be the second American Job Center in Prince George’s County and the first located in South County, providing the same resources and services as the current American Job Center in Largo.
The event is open to the public and will feature information tables and resources of the American Job Center National Harbor partners serving job seekers and businesses.
It is scheduled for Thursday.
