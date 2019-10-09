Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — In the wake of a four-alarm fire that displaced 21 people in Dundalk, Baltimore County Firefighters went door-to-door Wednesday, making sure people check their smoke detectors.
They also provided information on fire safety and prevention.
“We do know that two of the houses involved in the fire last night did not have working smoke detectors,” Baltimore County Fire Department Captain Steve Czawlytko said.
Many of the houses that caught fire are now secured: as the investigation continues.
“These people made it out, but studies have shown you only have two minutes after the smoke detector goes off, so you need that early warning,” Czawlytko said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
