The Maryland Cycling Classic announced that the Union Cycliste International ProSeries will be in Charm City on Sept. 6, 2020.

“We are excited to host the Maryland Cycling Classic in 2020 and showcase all that our great state has to offer to the international cycling community,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in a press release. “There are so many communities in Maryland that have a deep and rich tradition for cycling and this event will celebrate this history while marking a new era for the sport in our state. We commend the hard work and dedication of organizations like the Maryland Sports Commission, who are working at the local and state levels to solidify Maryland’s reputation as a home for some of the world’s premiere sporting events.”

The one-day bike race, known as the UCI ProSeries, will become the U.S. top one-day professional race of 2020.

The event will attract some of the world’s best cyclists, including those who compete in the Tour de France, Olympics and National Champions.

“This is a huge win for Maryland, our cycling community and our TEAM Maryland partners around the greater Baltimore region. This announcement by UCI gives Maryland and the City of Baltimore a tremendous platform to showcase our beautiful State and City to an international audience that few other events can,” said Terry Hasseltine, Executive Director, Maryland’s Sports Commission. “We are fortunate to have earned the trust of UCI and USA Cycling in securing the calendar date and to be partnering with Visit Baltimore and the country’s best organizers and promoters in Medalist Sports and KOM Sports Marketing. We anticipate being the best UCI ProSeries event on the UCI calendar in 2020 and beyond.”

The event’s exact location in downtown Baltimore has yet to be determined.

“For the State of Maryland, and particularly the City of Baltimore securing a race at this level is huge,” said John Kelly, the chair of the host committee. “We have a great opportunity to bring our state and city together to feature the beauty and goodness of Maryland and Baltimore to cycling fans and enthusiasts across the country and around the world.”

Find more information here: www.marylandcyclingclassic.us