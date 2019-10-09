Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday featured a bit of early morning rain then some pleasant sunshine and more clouds overnight.
The bulk of any rain and clouds will be primarily along our Atlantic Coast through Friday, as a storm continues to spin off the coast of New England.
As we see more sun west of the Bay, we should be able to reach the 70-degree mark most of the next two days.
For the Ravens game, we do expect sun, and temperatures in the upper 60’s, just ideal football weather! Happy October! Bob Turk
