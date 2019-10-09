Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are searching for a suspect in a Columbia burglary back in September.
Police said the suspect entered a house in the 5200 block of Hesperus Drive on Sept. 24 through a possibly unlocked back door and was seen in the home on a security camera, which he also stole.
The suspect reportedly stole cash, jewelry, and electronics.
He is described as an 18- to 21-year-old man with short black hair, a mustache, and wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt.
If anyone has information in regards to the suspect, please call 410-313-STOP.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.