COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are searching for a suspect in a Columbia burglary back in September.

Police said the suspect entered a house in the 5200 block of Hesperus Drive on Sept. 24 through a possibly unlocked back door and was seen in the home on a security camera, which he also stole.

The suspect reportedly stole cash, jewelry, and electronics.

He is described as an 18- to 21-year-old man with short black hair, a mustache, and wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt.

If anyone has information in regards to the suspect, please call  410-313-STOP.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

