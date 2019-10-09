Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash is a big problem around Baltimore, so the mayor is getting creative when it comes to cleaning the city up.
The Cleanup Cup is an opportunity for neighborhoods, businesses and organizations to engage in some friendly competition by picking up trash, litter and other debris.
Neighborhoods and businesses only have nine more days to sign up- then, all you have to do is clean, count how many bags of trash you collect, and snap a picture.
Winners get a plaque, a T-shirt, breakfast or lunch with the mayor and of course, bragging rights.
