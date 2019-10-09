Comments
BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are hoping the public can help them find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Brandywine Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to McKendree Road and Accokeek Road for a welfare check and found a man unconscious lying on the ground beside the roadway.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the man was riding his bike northbound on McKendree Road when he was struck by a vehicle from behind. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
They say the car likely has front-end damage.
At this time, police don’t have a description of the suspect vehicle.
If anyone has information on this case please call 911.
