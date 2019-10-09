Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A judge sentenced a man to 50 years in prison Wednesday for a deadly home invasion in December of 2017.
David Emmanuel Johnson was convicted of the home invasion murder of Monday Makonnen on Dec. 2, 2017.
The evidence showed that the victim owed a drug debt and was shot six times in the head, neck and chest.
Johnson was identified by multiple fingerprints left at the point of entry and cellphone and social media links to a violent street group.
He was on probation for felony assault and drug possession at the time of the murder.
