BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning on West Lexington Street.
Officers were called to the 800 block of West Lexington Street around 10:44 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man lying on the ground, with a gun in his hand and suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic took the victim to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide Detectives are now on the scene investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
