BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was pushed into a photographer during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but instead of going right back into the game, he first stopped to make sure she was alright and helped her back up.
In a press conference Wednesday, Jackson said that he DMed the photographer after the game.
“I actually DMed her and asked was she okay. I told her it was a great pic.” @Lj_era8 checked in on the photographer he ran over during Sunday’s game 💜 pic.twitter.com/ehQiUaltCo
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 9, 2019
“I actually DMed her and asked if she was okay. I told her it was a great pic,” Jackson said.
The Ravens went onto beat the Steelers in overtime after kicker Justin Tucker hit the game-winning field goal.
Baltimore is back in action Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals from M&T Bank Stadium.
