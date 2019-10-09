  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was pushed into a photographer during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but instead of going right back into the game, he first stopped to make sure she was alright and helped her back up.

In a press conference Wednesday, Jackson said that he DMed the photographer after the game.

“I actually DMed her and asked if she was okay. I told her it was a great pic,” Jackson said.

The Ravens went onto beat the Steelers in overtime after kicker Justin Tucker hit the game-winning field goal.

Baltimore is back in action Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals from M&T Bank Stadium.

You can catch the game on WJZ.

