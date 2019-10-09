Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there has been a 27 percent increase in intersection fatalities since 2010.
Since 2010, there have been 8,752 of these deaths per-year. That’s 24 per-day.
In 2017, Maryland ranked sixth in intersection fatalities per 1,000 miles of road.
With 5.29 intersection deaths per 1,000 miles of road, Maryland’s fatality rate was over double the U.S. average of 2.45 deaths per 1,000 miles.
