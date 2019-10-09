OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting of a man during a robbery on Melissa Court in Owings Mills last week.
Brandon Leon Nyle Jackson, 23, and his cousin, Phillip Lermell Jackson, 23, are both charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery and firearm charges after shooting and injuring a man and assaulting a woman during an armed robbery in September.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit determined that the Jackson cousins followed the victim to Melissa Court where Brandon Jackson pointed a handgun at the victim, then struck the victim with the gun. J
Jackson fired the gun during the assault, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the victim. Brandon Jackson stole cash and a cell phone from the victim.
A woman, hearing the gunshot, left her home. Brandon Jackson pointed the gun at her and stole her cell phone, as well. The Jackson cousins fled the location in a vehicle driven by Phillip Jackson.
Brandon Jackson and Phillip Jackson both remain held on no-bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center following bail review hearings.
You must log in to post a comment.