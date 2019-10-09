OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — New York Times bestselling Author Elin Hilderbrand will speak at the Owings Mills Branch Library on October 12.
Hilderbrand, “queen of the beach read,” will be discussing her newest book, What Happens in Paradise, which was released on October 8.
The Owings Mills branch Library said the event will be free on a first-come, first-served basis and will be held on October 12 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hilderbrand will speak around 3 p.m. at Owings Mills Branch Library, located at 10302 Grand Central Avenue.
The Booklovers Bash will feature a panel of librarians discussing books of various genres, give recommendations and answer questions.
Sales from The Ivy Bookshop and signings of What Happens in Paradise and other Elin Hilderbrand books will take place following the program.
For more information on the Booklovers Bash, click here.
For more information on Elin Hilderbrand and her newest book, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
