BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Changes to the proposed plastic bag ban in Baltimore City may not make it past the mayor’s desk.
A City Council Committee voted Tuesday to amend the bill to only apply to thin plastic bags you sometimes get at stores.
The move upset the bill’s sponsor and environmentalists.
Mayor Jack Young said he supports a ban on all plastic bags.
“The original bill that was in, I told them that if it came through, I would sign it,” Young said. “If it comes in a different version, I don’t know what I might do. So I’m not committed right now until I see the final bill.”
The amendment to the bill still needs to be passed by the full City Council.
