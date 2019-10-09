  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Council, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mayor Jack Young, Plastic Bag Ban, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Changes to the proposed plastic bag ban in Baltimore City may not make it past the mayor’s desk.

A City Council Committee voted Tuesday to amend the bill to only apply to thin plastic bags you sometimes get at stores.

The move upset the bill’s sponsor and environmentalists.

Mayor Jack Young said he supports a ban on all plastic bags.

“The original bill that was in, I told them that if it came through, I would sign it,” Young said. “If it comes in a different version, I don’t know what I might do. So I’m not committed right now until I see the final bill.”

The amendment to the bill still needs to be passed by the full City Council.

Comments