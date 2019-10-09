Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs in his apartment on October 7.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
During the course of this investigation that initiated in September, police said 26-year-old Charles Jones was selling drugs from a residence in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court after obtaining probable cause for a search warrant.
After conducting surveillance, police approached Jones, detained him without incident and executed the search warrant on his apartment.
Police recovered the following:
- 5.63 grams of crack cocaine
- $2,700.00 U.S. Currency
- A box of plastic baggies
- An operable digital scale with residue
- A box of 9mm ammunition
Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms and or ammunition.
He was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, CDS possession not marijuana, two counts of CDS possession paraphernalia and illegal possession of ammunition.
