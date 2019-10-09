BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Tucker We Trust. It’s a phrase the Ravens flock use often when Kicker Justin Tucker makes those amazing field goals.
And if it weren’t for Tucker, would the Ravens have beat the Steelers Sunday?
Tucker drilled four field goals in all, including a 48-yarder in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and a 46-yarder with 5:26 left in the extra period — both into the tricky winds at the open end of Heinz Field. He capped an emotional day that saw one of the AFC’s most bitter rivalries begin anew.
Tucker has made 41 of 43 field-goal attempts against the Steelers in his career (95 percent). He was perfect on a cloudy afternoon on a track where footing is treacherous even under ideal conditions.
Now the AFC has taken notice, naming Tucker the AFC Player of the Week for Special Teams.
Tucker joins Colts defensive end Justin Houston and Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson with the honor Week 5.
It’s not the first time a Ravens player received the honor this year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the offensive player of week 1.
