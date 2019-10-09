LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County cold case unit announced Wednesday new DNA testing in the Samuel Little murder case from 1972.
Within the last week, detectives sent the victim’s femur to a laboratory in Virginia for extensive DNA testing.
Little confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005 last year, including a woman in Laurel, Maryland. That’s more than were committed by Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer combined.
Earlier this week, Little, a convicted serial killer, sketched a drawing of a young woman he confessed to killing in Prince George’s County in 1972.
Little is currently serving three life sentences in California. Before FBI agents knew about his connection to these dozens of murders, Little was already imprisoned for beating and strangling three women.
Now, the FBI is asking the public to help identify more victims of the man they say is America’s most prolific serial killer.
You must log in to post a comment.