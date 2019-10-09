Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishops T.D. Jakes and James D. Nelson, Jr. will hold an empowerment conference on October 12.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishops T.D. Jakes and James D. Nelson, Jr. will hold an empowerment conference on October 12.
“Employment, economic equity, safety and serving our seniors are key elements that BMore Now aims to impact,” says Bishop James Nelson, Jr., Senior Pastor of Destiny Christian Church. “Access to healthy living and effectively transitioning formerly incarcerated individuals into a new life are additional aspects of BMore Now.”
According to the release, BMore Now aims to provide resources and actionable steps for citizens to help generate positive change.
The event will be held at the Church of the Redeemed of the Lord, located at 4321 Old York Road on October 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
- 9:00AM – 10:00AM:
- City Wide Job Fair
- Expungement Clinic
- Voter Registration
- 10:00AM – 11:00AM:
- CHASE Currency Conversations, Moderated by Ivy McGregor
- 11:00AM – 1:00PM:
- Bishop T.D. Jakes
Find more information about the event, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.