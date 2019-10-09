Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Sailboat Show will be held at the City Dock & Harbor, located at 1 Dock Street from October 10 through October 14.
Showtimes are as follows:
Thursday, October 10
Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13
Monday, October 14
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Sailboat Show will be held at the City Dock & Harbor, located at 1 Dock Street from October 10 through October 14.
Annapolis Boat Shows said guest will enjoy the opportunity to board and inspect new models from various major sailboat manufacturers, make side-by-side comparisons, talk to industry representatives, and see the latest in boating products and services.
The event will include exhibiting, shopping, drink tastings, and live entertainment!
Showtimes are as follows:
Thursday, October 10
10:00am – 6:00pm
Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13
10:00am – 6:30pm
Monday, October 14
10:00am – 5:00pm
For information on parking, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.