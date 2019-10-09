Filed Under:Annapolis, City Dock In Annapolis, Local TV, Talkers, The US Sailboat Show


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Sailboat Show will be held at the City Dock & Harbor, located at 1 Dock Street from October 10 through October 14.

(Photo Credit: Josh Davidson)

Annapolis Boat Shows said guest will enjoy the opportunity to board and inspect new models from various major sailboat manufacturers, make side-by-side comparisons, talk to industry representatives, and see the latest in boating products and services.

The event will include exhibiting, shopping, drink tastings, and live entertainment!

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, October 10
10:00am – 6:00pm

Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13
10:00am – 6:30pm

Monday, October 14
10:00am – 5:00pm

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

