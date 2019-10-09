TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.
Stephen Bayne Fields Jr., 47, admitted to using multiple social media accounts to send and receive video and still images from children engaging in and being used to engage in sexually explicit conduct via the Internet.
According to his plea agreement, between July and September 2018, Fields used four social media accounts under alias names that were variations of a name beginning with the letter “T” and each included images of an adult female by that name as profile photos.
“T” was 20 years old at the time and was known personally to Fields, who obtained the profile photos for his alias accounts from a genuine social media account used by “T” in her own name.
Under these social media accounts, Fields sent and received child pornography on numerous occasions.
Between July 24, and September 2018, Fields received at least five videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from other social media users.
He also sent at least three videos and one still image depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to other users.
Law enforcement officials became aware of Fields’ alias and executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a laptop and other electronic devices.
You must log in to post a comment.