Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Department is now investigating 29 cases of severe lung illnesses in Maryland from vaping and e-cigarettes.
The number of severe lung illnesses in Maryland has increased by six since last week.
On Oct. 3, state health officials issued an order requiring all doctors and health care providers, as well as local health departments, to report cases of severe lung illnesses to the state.
Health care providers must also educate themselves about the criteria for a suspected case of vaping associated with lung injury.
You must log in to post a comment.