BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old was shot in North Baltimore late Wednesday night.
At around 11:29 p.m., police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a report of a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.
Officers arrived at the hospital and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Northern District detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned that the victim was shot in the 5700 block of Chinquapin Parkway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
