HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Hanover Thursday.
The fire broke out in a home in the 6300 block of Hanover Crossing Way around 5:30 a.m.
When Howard County firefighters arrived, they found that three adults, who were home at the time, and their two dogs escaped. A cat remains missing.
Early arrival photo from Hanover Crossing Way #fire pic.twitter.com/klAGLPvNhy
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) October 10, 2019
The fire started on the back deck, officials said, then climbed to the home’s attic.
No one was injured.
Additional firefighters arrived from BWI, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore County.
American Red Cross was requested to help the displaced.
The HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.