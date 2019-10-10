BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts released online ticket sales for the upcoming VIP events at the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City.
“Brilliant Baltimore captures the dynamism of Baltimore, and we wanted attendees to have a unique front row opportunity to interact with the innovators and creatives that make the city and this festival truly brilliant,” said Donna Drew Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. “With only three weeks to go until the culinary, literary, visual and performing arts illumination begin, and a limited number of tickets on sale for these events, don’t wait to get tickets to attend these exclusive events. Enjoy these intimate additions to the broader experience of Brilliant Baltimore.”
BOPA said this event is the nation’s first and only combined festival of light, art, literature, music, ideas and innovation under the theme Brilliant Baltimore.
The event will be held from November 1 through November 10 at the Inner Harbor.
Ticketed events include:
- Meet and greet book signing with celebrity chef and author Sam Talbot, followed by an opportunity to get a taste of the sweet life with a curated tasting dinner at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
- Meet and greet culinary queen, chef, TV personality and Ambassador for the Smithsonian National Museum for African American History and Culture’s Sweet Home Café, Carla Hall.
- An intimate evening of conversation and cocktails with Baltimore’s acclaimed author Barbara Bourland.
- The chance to live ‘Wakanda Forever’ at an exclusive meet and greet with award-winning Marvel Comics author Nnedi Okorafor.
- VIP mix and mingle with the star of ABC’s The Good Doctor and award-winning author Hill Harper.
- The opportunity to learn from Marita Golden on how to create compelling characters in her master class writing workshop.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
