BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury convicted a Baltimore man Wednesday on drug-related charges after he was found with almost 793 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Maximo Gondres-Medrano, 35, of Baltimore, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and heroin.
According to evidence presented at his trial, on Sept. 8, 2017, federal law enforcement prepared an operation to arrest and search Gondres-Medrano based on information that he would be transporting a large quantity of narcotics.
Officials saw Gondres-Medrano leave his residence with a shoe box believed to contain narcotics, and then entered the passenger seat of a vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and law enforcement recovered the box which contained a wrapped package of almost 793 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl – a quantity that could kill hundreds of thousands of people.
Gondres-Medrano faces a mandatory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum life sentence.
