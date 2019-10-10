BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two deadly shootings in Baltimore early Thursday evening.
The first shooting happened in east Baltimore.
Police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of East Lafayette Ave. around 5:42 p.m. Officers began searching the area and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Montford Ave.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival by medical personnel.
The second shooting happened in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1900 block of West Pratt Street around 6:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
