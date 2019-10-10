Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Big changes are coming to the Baltimore City Police Department.
This comes after two policing-related laws were passed by the Maryland General Assembly.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott announced the changes Thursday afternoon.
One of them will mean police departments will be redistricted after each census.
Another law will put more officers on the streets and free up administrative duties to civilians.
Scott says the changes will beed to be made by 2022.
