BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was found guilty by a jury for his involvement in a fatal parking lot dispute.
Karl Peck, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.
On Nov. 30, 2018, an officer was on routine patrol around 1:42 p.m. in the 5000 block of Reisterstown Road when he was flagged down by a citizen.
The citizen told the officer that someone had been shot nearby at the Hilltop Shopping Center.
In the parking lot of the shopping center, police found a vehicle with its door open. Inside the vehicle was 49-year-old Walter Paige who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Paige was taken to an area hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to interview witnesses and review surveillance cameras around the crime scene which helped officials identify Peck.
Peck faces up to 30 years in prison.
