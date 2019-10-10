Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kevin Merrill was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in the $550 million Ponzi scheme that federal prosecutors said is the largest-ever in the Maryland region.
The 54-year-old was arrested back in September 2018. Since then, the feds have seized 25 cars, a boat, insurance policies, cards, jewelry and hundreds of thousands in cash.
30-year-old Amanda Merrill, his wife, pled guilty to trying to conceal property after Kevin was arrested.
