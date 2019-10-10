  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Auto Theft, Brooklyn, Crime, Linthicum, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — A Linthicum man is charged in connection to an auto theft in Brooklyn after the owner called the police on him Wednesday night.

Officers got a call for tampering with auto in progress at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim saw a man inside his vehicle, police said. He said the suspect was going toward Route 2.

Police responded and found a man matching the suspect description at Route 2 and Franklin.

He was identified as Daniel Till, of Linthicum, Maryland.

Credit: AACO Police

Till, 30, of the 100 block of Kingbrook Road, is charged with possession of paraphernalia, theft under, and rogue and vagabond.

Comments