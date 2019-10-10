Comments
BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — A Linthicum man is charged in connection to an auto theft in Brooklyn after the owner called the police on him Wednesday night.
Officers got a call for tampering with auto in progress at around 11:30 p.m.
The victim saw a man inside his vehicle, police said. He said the suspect was going toward Route 2.
Police responded and found a man matching the suspect description at Route 2 and Franklin.
He was identified as Daniel Till, of Linthicum, Maryland.
Till, 30, of the 100 block of Kingbrook Road, is charged with possession of paraphernalia, theft under, and rogue and vagabond.
You must log in to post a comment.