NFL Bans Ravens' Crazy Kickoff Dropkick After Watching Justin Tucker Use It Just One TimeAfter having Justin Tucker experiment with a new type of kickoff earlier this year, the Ravens won't be allowed to utilize their new kick anymore, and that's because it has now been deemed illegal by the NFL.

Kendrick Slam In 10th Lifts Nats Over Dodgers 7-3, Into NLCSHowie Kendrick and the Washington Nationals got down again but were never out — and they finally ended their streak of playoff series futility in grand fashion.

Lamar Jackson Says He DMed Photographer After Crashing Into Her Against PittsburghRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson was pushed into a photographer during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but instead of going right back into the game, he first stopped to make sure she was alright and helped her back up.

Ravens' Judon Says Focus Is On Sacks, Not Contract ExtensionBaltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon said he is not worried about his future.