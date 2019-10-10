GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck Thursday morning.
Officers responded to 8th Avenue Northwest and Grayburn Drive for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at around 6:00 a.m.
8th Avenue between Rt. 648 and Penrod Court In #GlenBurnie is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle accident. Use alternate route. #MdTraffic
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 10, 2019
Anne Arundel County police said a Chevrolet pick-up truck was eastbound on 8th Avenue Northwest while a pedestrian was crossing 8th Avenue Northwest in the area of Grayburn Drive where the truck hit the pedestrian in the eastbound lane.
The pedestrian, 35-year-old Joshua Albert Strong of Glen Burnie, was announced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet truck, 43-year-old Norman Vernon Faulkner of Severn, remained on the scene with no injuries.
Police said the primary cause of the crash appears to be a pedestrian error; however speed may have also contributed to the crash.
No signs of impairment on the part of the driver were reported and drug and alcohol use on the part of the pedestrian will be determined by pending toxicology tests, police said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
