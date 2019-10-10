Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in East Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Oak Hill Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.