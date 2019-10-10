  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMThe Unicorn
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake Bay Grant, EPA, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced nearly $13 million in grants to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in six states and the District of Columbia.

The projects supported by the grants will support methods to improve waterways, restore habitats and strengthen iconic species in Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The funds will engage farmers and agricultural producers, homeowners, churches, businesses and municipalities in on-the-ground restoration that supports the quality of life in their communities, improving local waterways and, ultimately, the health of the Bay.

Comments