ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks is expected to initiate a replacement project of Centennial Park’s steel bridge on October 21.
“I am committed to ensuring Howard County remains a safe and healthy place for generations to come,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “The replacement of this steel bridge with fiberglass will require less upkeep and provide a more environmentally-friendly structure so that it can be enjoyed by all for many years.”
On or about 10/21, the red steel bridge at Centennial Park, #EllicottCity will be CLOSED to park visitors as @HoCoRec crews replace the steel structure w/ a new, low maintenance, environmentally friendly fiberglass one. To learn more #HoCoMD: https://t.co/uhryXXKdgY. pic.twitter.com/8kgaFRSQjm
— Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) October 10, 2019
Howard County Recreation and Parks said the new bridge is expected to take three to four weeks to complete and will be made of fiberglass, providing a more environmentally friendly structure.
Detour signs will be in place to guide park visitors around the site.
For more information on alternate routes during the bridge closure, click here.
For more information on Centennial Park, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.