ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A teen was charged in the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Annapolis over the weekend.
Police identified 17-year-old Von Franklin of Annapolis as a suspect in Sunday’s shooting.
Franklin was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and nine other criminal charges related to the shooting, police said.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street where they located a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He reported that he was walking in the area when he heard shots being fired and was struck in the buttock around 3:41 a.m.
His injury is not life-threatening.
Police reported two empty parked cars were also shot.
Franklin is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call: 410-260-3439 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
