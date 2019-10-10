Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A pedestrian crossing the street on her way home in Pikesville on Wednesday was struck by a car and killed, police say.
Baltimore County Police responded to the scene on Chelwood Road at Smith Avenue at 7:49 p.m. after the woman, Deborah R. Friedman, 51, of the 6600 block of Chelwood Road, tried to cross outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a Lexus turning left onto Chelwood Road at Smith Avenue.
The woman was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Lexus did remain at the scene and was not injured.
The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this fatal crash.
