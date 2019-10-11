BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Malik Moseley, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty.
According to his guilty plea, in September and October 2018, members of the Baltimore Police Department conducted two controlled purchases of drugs from Moseley at a residence in the 400 block of Freeman Street in South Baltimore.
Law enforcement officers also conducted covert surveillance outside the residence and observed Moseley and another individual engage in suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions in front of the home.
Based on the information, BPD officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, which they executed on October 17, 2018. At the time, Moseley had an open arrest warrant from Anne Arundel County.
While approaching the residence, the officers observed Moseley standing outside. They immediately arrested him.
In a search of Moseley’s person incident to his arrest, the officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, loaded with eight rounds of ammunition; a plastic bag containing nine suboxone strips, and $790 in cash.
Moseley had a previous felony conviction and was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
