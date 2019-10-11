Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting in broad daylight Friday in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the intersection of Carey Street and James Street around 12:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Due to the severity of his injuries, detectives from the Southern District and Homicide Unit were called to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
