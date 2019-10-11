Filed Under:Baltimore News, Bladensburg High School, Crime, Local TV, Maryland News, Sexual abuse, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher at Bladensburg High School is charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators say 29-year-old Thomas Barber admitted to the sexual abuse of a female student.

Police say the student reported it herself and said it happened on and off school grounds at the beginning of this school year.

Right now, investigators say she is the only victim.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 301 772-4930.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

