BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools officials have identified the students who violently assaulted another student in a bathroom at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West.

A video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, showed a student being violently punched in a bathroom at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West.

The assault prompted an investigation and now officials say they know who the students in the video are.

In a statement, a district spokesperson said,

“To the extent possible, students in the video have been identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct.”

On Friday, the stepmother of a student, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WJZ she was angered by the incident and hopes those that were involved don’t return to the school.

“They shouldn’t even be let back in that school,” she said. “The school should not let them back in.”

A man who works near the school said the video doesn’t surprise him, but says nobody should be treated that way.

“For society, it doesn’t surprise me but it’s still senseless for any kid to be treated like that way anyway, there or out on the street,” he said.

Resident Cheryl McGeachy says she’s never heard about violence at the school until now.

“It’s unfortunate,” McGeachy said. “Very unfortunate. I’m surprised and I’m hurt by it.”

School counselors were available for students and staff to address any concerns that they had about the incident.