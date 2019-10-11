Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carjackings are on the rise in Baltimore city.
They are up 30 percent compared to the same time last year.
According to Open Baltimore, there have been more than 440 reported carjackings citywide since Saturday.
They are up in all but two districts.
Here’s the breakdown across the city:
- Citywide: up 30%
- SW: up 87%
- SE: up 82%
- Eastern: up 67%
- NE: up 60%
- Northern: up 25%
- NW: up 13%
- Western: up 9%
- Central: down 7%
- Southern: down 32%
