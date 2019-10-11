BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Action, love, adventure and music- just a few things you’ll experience if you see The Phantom of the Opera.

The show is center stage at The Hippodrome. Andrew Lloyd Weber’s artistry speaks for itself- and now, so does his casting.

The leading role belongs to Derrick Davis.

“This is the first theater I’ve been to across the country that feels like Broadway,” Davis said. “The way the house is set up, it feels like a home away from home.”

He’s the third African-American to play the Phantom, and the first to play the Phantom on a national tour. He’s now the star of the first play his parents took him to see as a child.

“Every man in Broadway wants this role,” Davis said. “The reason being, because it has everything in it. It’s emotion-packed, there’s a love triangle that’s he’s involved with. He’s incredibly talented, so he exemplifies that through music.”

“It’s an absolute blessing to have Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is one of the father’s of musical theater in this country and around the world, to say that colorblind casting is right and is good,” Davis said. “To not just say it, but put it into action by having someone of color step into the touring company for the first time.”

The standards are high, but the courage to step into your dream can soar you higher.

“I had no dream of playing the role at that time,” Davis said. “There is no room for error. You have to bring excellence in every corner. You have to hold yourself to a standard that’s higher than most because you’re kind of blazing a path and a trial for so many people to follow behind.”

“Don’t limit yourself. Don’t limit yourself,” Davis said. “Literally nothing is impossible.”

The Phantom of the Opera runs through Oct. 20 at The Hippodrome.