Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking Thursday afternoon in Laurel.
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking Thursday afternoon in Laurel.
Officers responded to the area of Horsehead South and Elkton Street for a complaint about alleged drug dealing around 4:30 p.m.
Upon arrival officers located and stopped a suspect vehicle to recover a loaded .380 caliber handgun, THC oil and packaged marijuana indicating distribution, police said.
The suspect, 21-year-old Nicholas Antwan Harris, was arrested and transported to Western District for processing.
Harris was charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm as a minor, firearm use during a violent crime, CDS distribution with a firearm, illegal possession of ammo, possession of marijuana and firearm use during a drug traffic crime.
You must log in to post a comment.