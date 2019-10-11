  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking Thursday afternoon in Laurel.

Officers responded to the area of Horsehead South and Elkton Street for a complaint about alleged drug dealing around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located and stopped a suspect vehicle to recover a loaded .380 caliber handgun, THC oil and packaged marijuana indicating distribution, police said.

Nicholas Antwan Harris (Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)

The suspect, 21-year-old Nicholas Antwan Harris, was arrested and transported to Western District for processing.

Harris was charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm as a minor, firearm use during a violent crime, CDS distribution with a firearm, illegal possession of ammo, possession of marijuana and firearm use during a drug traffic crime.

